WWE News: Highlights From Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair, Undisputed Era Vow to Regain The Gold

February 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Charlotte Flair Bianca Belair

– WWE has released the highlights from the Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair main event on tonight’s NXT. You can see video from the match below, which saw Flair pick up the win:

– The company also posted the following video of the Undisputed Era from the show. Adam Cole promises that it won’t be long before the group holds all the gold in NXT once again:

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, NXT, The Undisputed Era

