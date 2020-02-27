wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair, Undisputed Era Vow to Regain The Gold
February 26, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released the highlights from the Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair main event on tonight’s NXT. You can see video from the match below, which saw Flair pick up the win:
– The company also posted the following video of the Undisputed Era from the show. Adam Cole promises that it won’t be long before the group holds all the gold in NXT once again:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms The Undertaker Is In Saudi Arabia For Super Showdown
- Nyla Rose Discusses Double Standard When It Comes to Criticism of Trans Wrestlers As Oppose to Intergender Matches
- Eric Bischoff Says Vince Russo Didn’t Have a Clue What He Was Doing in WCW, Discusses Why Russo Wanted to Push Young Guys Before They Were Ready
- Backstage Rumor on Superstar Going to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, Potential Start to WM 36 Angle (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)