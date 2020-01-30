wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From Chelsea Green’s NXT In-Ring Debut, Street Profits Set For Next Week’s The Bump

January 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chelsea Green Robert Stone WWE NXT

– WWE posted a highlight video from Chelsea Green’s NXT in-ring debut. You can see the video below from the match, which saw Green lose to Kayden Carter:

– WWE announced that the Street Profits will be the guests on next week’s episode of The Bump, which releases Wednesday on YouTube and other digital platforms:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chelsea Green, NXT, Street Profits, WWE The Bump, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading