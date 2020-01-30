wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Chelsea Green’s NXT In-Ring Debut, Street Profits Set For Next Week’s The Bump
January 30, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE posted a highlight video from Chelsea Green’s NXT in-ring debut. You can see the video below from the match, which saw Green lose to Kayden Carter:
– WWE announced that the Street Profits will be the guests on next week’s episode of The Bump, which releases Wednesday on YouTube and other digital platforms:
🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤🥤@MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/WqUDExFn1M
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee Was ‘Enthralled’ by Sharing the Ring With Brock Lesnar, Wants to Face Him 1-on-1 One Day
- Matt Riddle Guarantees He Will Get His Hands on Brock Lesnar and Promises to ‘Take His Career’
- Eric Bischoff On If Hulk Hogan Tried to Avoid Working With Vader, Hogan Not Believing Vader’s Style Would Fit His
- Backstage News on Creative Changes With ROH and Marty Scurll, Booking Offers Allegedly Made to AEW’s Cody Rhodes