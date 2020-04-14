wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade, Tension Teased Between Bobby Lashley and Lana
April 14, 2020
– WWE has posted highlights from Drew McIntyre’s match with Andrade from Monday night’s Raw. You can see the video below from the match, which saw McIntyre pick up the win before Seth Rollins came down and attacked him to close the show:
– Also on tonight’s Raw, Bobby Lashley and Lana continued to show some dissension between them as they got into an argument during Lashley’s match with No Way Jose. Lashley was still able to pick up the pinfall:
