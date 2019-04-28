wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From First-Ever Smackdown, Renee Young Shows New Tattoo
April 28, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a video looking back at the highlights from the first-ever episode of Smackdown. You can check out the WWE Playlist video below:
– Renee Young posted a picture of her latest tattoo to her Instagram account, as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Brian Knobbs Says Hulk Hogan Doesn’t Have A Racist Bone In His Body
- Eric Bischoff Regrets His Time in TNA Wrestling, Wishes He Never Would Have Done It
- Bruce Prichard Explains Triple H’s Infamous Racial Promo Against Booker T Leading to WrestleMania 19
- Reby Hardy Says Matt Was Asked If He Was Attracted to Her Because She Looked Like Jeff at Hall of Fame Ceremony