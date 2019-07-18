wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From Kushida’s Win Over Apollo Crews, Wrestling Birthdays

July 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kushida NXT 5-15-19

– WWE has posted highlights from last night’s NXT, specifically Kushida’s win over Apollo Crews. Kushida remains undefeated on NXT TV, beating Crews and then offering each other a show of respect. You can see those clips below:

– Happy birthday to Mandy Rose (28), Carlos Colon (71), Al Snow (56) and Joey Mercury (40), all of whom are celebrating birthdays today.

