wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Kushida’s Win Over Apollo Crews, Wrestling Birthdays
– WWE has posted highlights from last night’s NXT, specifically Kushida’s win over Apollo Crews. Kushida remains undefeated on NXT TV, beating Crews and then offering each other a show of respect. You can see those clips below:
It's @KUSHIDA_0904! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/M7L1iVwMck
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2019
Oh! Well, alrighty then! #WWENXT @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/uUPr7UUfPF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2019
Strength on 💯#WWENXT @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/mAeHEaWLRv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2019
SHEESH. #WWENXT @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/LpIFVnm6bo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2019
WHAT ON 🌍#WWENXT @KUSHIDA_0904 @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/kITquHv5XP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2019
Strength, speed, and everything in between.@WWEApollo touches down in #WWENXT for a hard-hitting match against @KUSHIDA_0904! pic.twitter.com/24dLmrYE7b
— WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2019
What a match! @KUSHIDA_0904 walks out with the win! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6ThJFBAxsG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2019
Nothing but respect. #WWENXT @KUSHIDA_0904 @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/zE6mb2VeYX
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 18, 2019
– Happy birthday to Mandy Rose (28), Carlos Colon (71), Al Snow (56) and Joey Mercury (40), all of whom are celebrating birthdays today.
More Trending Stories
- Sean Waltman Recalls Chris Jericho Punching Enzo Amore: ‘Enzo Didn’t Do Anything About It’
- Seth Rollins Says He and Becky Lynch Have Great Chemistry: ‘Those Critics Might Be a Little Jealous’
- Wade Barrett Recalls Funny Story of Brock Lesnar Yelling at Kid Who Followed Him Into Bathroom at a Gym
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Awareness Around CTE in Wrestling and Other Sports, How Chris Nowinski Got Him More Interested in CTE Research