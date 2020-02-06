wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s Episode of NXT, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK, Dark Matches Before NXT
February 6, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released the following highlights from last night’s episode of NXT. You can find our full report here.
– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will feature A-Kid vs. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis in a Steel Corners Street Fight.
– There were two dark matches before last night’s NXT taping. Kayden Carter defeated Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory beat Shane Thorne.
