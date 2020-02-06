WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s Episode of NXT, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK, Dark Matches Before NXT

– WWE has released the following highlights from last night’s episode of NXT. You can find our full report here.

– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will feature A-Kid vs. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis in a Steel Corners Street Fight.

– There were two dark matches before last night’s NXT taping. Kayden Carter defeated Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory beat Shane Thorne.