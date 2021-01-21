WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s Episode of NXT, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK, Synopsis For Tonight’s Total Bellas

– WWE has posted the following highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas: “With Artem back on Dancing With The Stars, Nicole starts to crack under the pressure of raising Matteo on her own. Nicole and Brie break the news to Kathy about their move to Napa. Brie pushes Nicole and JJ to put an end to their family feud.”

– Today’s episode of NXT UK will feature an NXT UK Women’s title match with Kay Lee Ray defending against Jinny.