WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s NXT 2.0, Bobby Lashley’s Top 2021 Moments, Xavier Woods Talks Playstation on X-Play
December 22, 2021 | Posted by
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
– WWE has released a new video looking at Bobby Lashley’s best moments of 2021.
– Xavier Woods is on the latest G4 X-Play, discussing Playstation predictions for 2022:
