WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s NXT Roadblock, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, Guests Set For Next Week’s Bump
March 9, 2022
– NXT Roadblock happened last night and featured several notable events, including Dolph Ziggler winning the NXT title. You can see highlights from the show below.
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Rey Mysterio, Doudrop and Nikki Bella.
– Next week’s episode of The Bump, which falls on 3:16 day, will feature Kevin Owens, Tamina and Alpha Academy.
