wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s NXT Roadblock, This Week’s Episode of The Bump, Guests Set For Next Week’s Bump

March 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT: Roadblock Dolph Ziggler Image Credit: WWE

– NXT Roadblock happened last night and featured several notable events, including Dolph Ziggler winning the NXT title. You can see highlights from the show below.

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Rey Mysterio, Doudrop and Nikki Bella.

– Next week’s episode of The Bump, which falls on 3:16 day, will feature Kevin Owens, Tamina and Alpha Academy.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT: Roadblock, The Bump, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading