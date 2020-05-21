wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Synopsis For Tonight’s Total Bellas, Jinder Mahal Relives WWE Title Victory
May 21, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the following video highlights from last night’s episode of NXT. You can find our full report here.
– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas: “Nicole’s decision about whether to freeze her eggs or create embryos with Artem puts the couple’s relationship to the test. With Nicole’s house finally finished, Brie rubs her sister the wrong way by trying to make her install a permanent pool fence. Artem hits a roadblock when taking steps to prove his love for Nicole.”
– WWE has posted a new video in which Jinder Mahal relives his WWE title victory from Backlash 2017 with the Singh Brothers.
More Trending Stories
- Investigative File Reveals That Max Mini Was Supposed to Be Attached to Owen Hart
- Vince McMahon Rumored to Have Declared Bankruptcy on XFL to Ride Out Pandemic and Buy It Back at ‘Fire-Sale Price’
- Eric Bischoff Reveals He Encouraged Dennis Rodman to Mix It Up With Karl Malone During the 1998 NBA Finals
- More Wrestlers React To The Passing of Shad Gaspard: William Regal, Shane McMahon, Bayley, Jerry Lawler, More