wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s Total Bellas, Angel Garza Answers 100 Questions, WWE Stock Update
April 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Total Bellas returned for its fifth season last night on E!, in an episode that featured Nikki Bella asking boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev to move in with her and more. You can see highlights below.
– WWE stock opened today at $33.18 per share.
– WWE has posted a new video in which Angel Garza answers 100 question. Garza will team with Austin Theory to take on the Street Profits at Wrestlemania for the RAW tag team titles this weekend.
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Addresses Roman Reigns Dropping Out of WrestleMania 36, Says They Support Their Superstars
- Jake Roberts Says His Therapist At the Rehab Center WWE Sent Him To Was Reporting Everything He Said Back to Vince McMahon
- Jim Cornette Discusses Vince McMahon’s Banned Words, Says He Was Told Not To Use the Word ‘Wrestling’ by WWE Producer
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Sting Not Being Prepared for Starrcade 1997 Match Against Hulk Hogan, Shoots Down Rumor That He Was Intoxicated