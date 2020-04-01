wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s WWE Backstage, Monday’s RAW in Three Minutes, Booker T Makes Tacos

April 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backstage

– WWE and FOX have posted highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, which featured Charlotte Flair as the special guest. You can find our full report here.

– FOX has also posted a video looking at this past Monday’s RAW, recapped in three minutes.

– Booker T, meanwhile, has posted a new video to get you ready for Taco Tuesday.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Booker T, RAW, WWE Backstage, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading