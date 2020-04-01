wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s WWE Backstage, Monday’s RAW in Three Minutes, Booker T Makes Tacos
April 1, 2020
– WWE and FOX have posted highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, which featured Charlotte Flair as the special guest. You can find our full report here.
– FOX has also posted a video looking at this past Monday’s RAW, recapped in three minutes.
– Booker T, meanwhile, has posted a new video to get you ready for Taco Tuesday.
