WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s WWE Backstage, Top 10 Most Watched WWE Videos of 2019

– WWE has released several highlights from last night’s WWE Backstage on FS1, which included a list of the top five matches of 2019. As we previously reported, it’s part of a larger list of 25 matches that WWE revealed earlier this week.

5. Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks — Raw Women’s Championship Match (Royal Rumble)

4. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles — Universal Championship Match (WWE Money in the Bank)

3. Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: New York)

2. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks — Hell in a Cell Raw Women’s Championship Match (WWE Hell in a Cell)

1. Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston — WWE Championship Match (WrestleMania 35)

