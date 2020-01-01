wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s WWE Backstage, Top 10 Most Watched WWE Videos of 2019
– WWE has released several highlights from last night’s WWE Backstage on FS1, which included a list of the top five matches of 2019. As we previously reported, it’s part of a larger list of 25 matches that WWE revealed earlier this week.
5. Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks — Raw Women’s Championship Match (Royal Rumble)
4. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles — Universal Championship Match (WWE Money in the Bank)
3. Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole — 2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: New York)
2. Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks — Hell in a Cell Raw Women’s Championship Match (WWE Hell in a Cell)
1. Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston — WWE Championship Match (WrestleMania 35)
The @WWE Match Of the Year #5 is:@AndradeCienWWE vs. @reymysterio from SmackDown Live! last January.#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/2xR9UAi3sP
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2020
The @WWE Match Of the Year #4 is:@AJStylesOrg vs. @WWERollins for the WWE Universal Championship at 'Money In the Bank'. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/Toj4JHJDqB
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2020
The @WWE Match Of the Year #3 is:
The 2019 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/9dDFlTOUHp
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2020
The @WWE Match Of the Year #2 is:@SashaBanksWWE vs. @BeckyLynchWWE for the RAW Women's Championship at 'Hell in a Cell'. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/sSCTwhXCbq
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2020
The @WWE Match Of the Year is: @TrueKofi vs. @WWEDanielBryan for the WWE Championship at @WrestleMania 35. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/podOQk329V
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 1, 2020
– WWe has also revealed a look at the top ten most-watched videos for 2019:
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Reveals the Hate He’s Received Over His Angle With Lana, Why He’s Glad to Have Thick Skin, Praises the Work of Rusev
- Raw Off-Air Video Shows Lana Throwing a Fit, Identities of Lashley’s Ex-Wife and Lana’s Ex-Husband from Wedding Angle (Video)
- Frank Mir on Why His Opinion of Brock Lesnar Changed, Why He Wants a Third Fight Lesnar, How He Viewed Lesnar for Their First UFC Fight
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Being Confronted By Hootie of Hootie & The Blowfish Over His Treatment of Ric Flair