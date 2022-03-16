wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Last Night’s WWE NXT 2.0, New Steve Austin Merchandise, WWE Playlist Looks At Stone Cold’s Disguises
March 16, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE aired a new episode of NXT 2.0 last night, with several matches set up for Stand & Deliver. The following highlights were posted online:
– WWE is now selling a “Half Skull” Stone Cold Steve Austin T-Shirt and an IGLOO Little Playmate Stone Cold cooler.
– WWE Playlist looks at the times Stone Cold Steve Austin wore disguises:
More Trending Stories
- Latest Backstage Rumors on Cody Rhodes Returning to WWE, Expected WrestleMania Match
- Kurt Angle On His Match With Eddie Guerrero At WrestleMania XX, Guerrero Coming Up With The Finish
- Chris Jericho On Steve Austin’s Potential In-Ring Return At WrestleMania 38, Reason Kevin Owens Is Right Opponent
- WWE, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Finn Balor Pay Tribute To Scott Hall On Raw