WWE News: Highlights From NXT Tag Team Championship Match, Beth Phoenix On Joining NXT Announce Team

– The plan is set for the NXT Tag Team Championships following Wednesday night’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s episode, the Viking Raiders came out to give up the NXT Tag Team Titles but ended up defending them against the Street Profits instead. That match ended in a No Contest after the Forgotten Sons interfered, and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch got involved as well during a post-match brawl. You can see highlights below:

– WWE posted the following video of Beth Phoenix discussing her arrival on the NXT commentary team. Phoenix joined the announce team alongside Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness. She noted in the video that her first night was awesome and thatr she’s learning the ropes but having a lot of fun with it. She also talked about how Edge gives her feedback and loves the NXT brand: