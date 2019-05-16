wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From NXT Tag Team Championship Match, Beth Phoenix On Joining NXT Announce Team
– The plan is set for the NXT Tag Team Championships following Wednesday night’s episode of NXT. On tonight’s episode, the Viking Raiders came out to give up the NXT Tag Team Titles but ended up defending them against the Street Profits instead. That match ended in a No Contest after the Forgotten Sons interfered, and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch got involved as well during a post-match brawl. You can see highlights below:
The NXT Tag Team Champions are calling out @RealKingRegal on #WWENXT! @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE #VikingRaiders pic.twitter.com/od2LRInZIS
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2019
WHAT?!? Did the #VikingRaiders just relinquish the NXT Tag Team Titles?!? #WWENXT @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/iPUk6L9qjE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2019
Do @MontezFordWWE's ears deceive him? Did the #VikingRaiders just say that NO ONE on #WWENXT can beat them??? @AngeloDawkins #StreetProfits pic.twitter.com/9DrdPv1K0u
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2019
IT'S OFFICIAL!! The #VikingRaiders will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against the #StreetProfits TONIGHT on #WWENXT! @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/IxC0w2ApVD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2019
You want a title match? You got a title match.@RealKingRegal makes a blockbuster announcement to kick off #WWENXT!@MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE pic.twitter.com/9Mic0kKscH
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2019
The #StreetProfits look to take home NXT Tag Team GOLD as they battle the #VikingRaiders RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT! @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/xhg2ZAD2I7
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2019
It's all about those NXT #TagTitles as the #VikingRaiders battle the #StreetProfits on #WWENXT! @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/Kh4QYHwBeE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2019
DUELING CARTWHEELS!!! #WWENXT @AngeloDawkins @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/wVIMrstjqv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 16, 2019
Things are breaking down in a hurry on #WWENXT as the #ForgottenSons SWARM! @JaxsonRykerWWE @TheWWEBlake @SteveCutlerWWE pic.twitter.com/C4hq6uAX3o
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2019
Amidst the chaos, The #StreetProfits send a message to the #VikingRaiders! #WWENXT @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/OZbrD1w9J7
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2019
The #VikingRaiders are taking out their frustration on @_StarDESTROYER! #WWENXT @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/KiNUW1VZCI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2019
But what is next for the NXT #TagTitles??? #WWENXT #VikingRaiders @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE pic.twitter.com/qW5L39jYAW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2019
#VikingRaiders @Erik_WWE @Ivar_WWE have delivered an incredibly painful Viking experience to… EVERYONE in the ring!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jbOR3KcoSP
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2019
– WWE posted the following video of Beth Phoenix discussing her arrival on the NXT commentary team. Phoenix joined the announce team alongside Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness. She noted in the video that her first night was awesome and thatr she’s learning the ropes but having a lot of fun with it. She also talked about how Edge gives her feedback and loves the NXT brand:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Andrade Having a Lot of Backing in WWE
- More On Lars Sullivan’s Fine Including Speculation On How He’ll Pay, Timing, More
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Goldberg Being Hard to Work With in WCW and How Goldberg Was ‘Miserable’ Backstage
- Backstage Update on Braun Strowman Being Taken Out of Money in the Bank Match