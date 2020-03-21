WWE News: Highlights From Roman Reigns & Goldberg Contract Signing, Otis Goes on a Rampage

– WWE has posted the highlight video from Roman Reigns & Goldberg’s contract signing on Smackdown. You can see the video of the contract signing, which was moderated by Michael Cole, below.

– Also posted online was video from Heavy Machinery’s match with The Miz and John Morrison. After Dolph Ziggler got involved to rub his relationship with Mandy Rose in Otis’ face, Otis went on a rampage and attacked both Miz and Morrison with chairs to cause the DQ: