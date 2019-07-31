wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Smackdown and 205 Live, Pre-Sale Code for September RAW, Hawkins and Ryder Find ‘Wrestling Universe Heaven’
July 31, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted several video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live, which you can see below.
– The pre-sale code for WWE’s episode of RAW in Phoenix on September 30 is WWEDTL.
– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have posted a new vlog where they have apparently found heaven for those who collect wrestling action figures.
