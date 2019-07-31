wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From Smackdown and 205 Live, Pre-Sale Code for September RAW, Hawkins and Ryder Find ‘Wrestling Universe Heaven’

July 31, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has posted several video highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live, which you can see below.

– The pre-sale code for WWE’s episode of RAW in Phoenix on September 30 is WWEDTL.

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have posted a new vlog where they have apparently found heaven for those who collect wrestling action figures.

