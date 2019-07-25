wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT, Myles Jordan Talks NXT Breakout Finals

July 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ACH Albert Hardie Jr Jordan Myles

– WWE has released the highlight videos for this week’s NXT, including Jordan Myles vs. Angel Garza and Damian Priest vs. Keith Lee. You can see those videos below:

– The company also released video of Myles Jordan discussing his win and whether he’s ready for the finals. Jordan said that he needs to re-gather his thoughts after his match with Garxa and re-focus on the finals, where his preparation is important:

