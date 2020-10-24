wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Miz and Morrison Promote Cricket Wireless

October 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK WALTER Ilja Dragunov

– The highlights for this week’s NXT UK are online, including WALTER and Ilja Dragunov’s contract signing and more. You can see the videos below, including promos for the WALTER vs. Dragunov match next week and one promoting Joe Coffey’s return:

– Cricket Wireless posted a video with The Miz & John Morrison promoting the brand:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Morrison, NXT UK, The Miz, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading