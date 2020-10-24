wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Miz and Morrison Promote Cricket Wireless
October 23, 2020 | Posted by
– The highlights for this week’s NXT UK are online, including WALTER and Ilja Dragunov’s contract signing and more. You can see the videos below, including promos for the WALTER vs. Dragunov match next week and one promoting Joe Coffey’s return:
– Cricket Wireless posted a video with The Miz & John Morrison promoting the brand:
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On People Comparing MJF To Him, Using Clinton vs. Trump As Idea For Orange Cassidy Debate
- Joey Janela Responds to Fan Asking AEW to Pay Talent So They Don’t Have to Do Indie Shows
- Backstage Rumors on What Sparked Investigation Into WWE Venues as COVID-19 Hotspots
- Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Him To Change His Entrance Music In WWE, Idea Behind Using “Judas” In NJPW & AEW