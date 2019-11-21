wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Vince McMahon Wishes Bellas Happy Birthday
November 21, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s NXT UK. You can see the video below, and check out our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the episode here.
– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish the Bella Twins a happy birthday:
From WWE Superstars to reality television sensations to innovative entrepreneurs. Happy birthday, Nikki & Brie @BellaTwins! pic.twitter.com/2xVPVLpRBB
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 21, 2019
