WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Vince McMahon Wishes Bellas Happy Birthday

November 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s NXT UK. You can see the video below, and check out our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the episode here.

– Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish the Bella Twins a happy birthday:

Bella Twins, NXT UK, Vince McMahon, WWE

