WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s NXT UK, Zack Ryder Hunts For Action Figures
October 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released the highlight videos for this week’s episode of NXT UK. You can see the videos below of Trent Seven vs. Noam Dar and more:
– The company also posted a video of Zack Ryder hunting down WWE Ghostbusters and Mattel action figures at Walmart:
