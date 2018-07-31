WWE News: Highlights From Lana vs. Zelina Vega, Lana Reacts to Loss

– WWE has posted highlights from the Lana vs. Zelina Vega match that took place on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the video below. Vega won the match after Aiden English ran out to stop Andrade Almas from interfering, and the distraction allowed Vega to roll Lana up to win her Smackdown debut match:

– Here is a post-match segment featuring English, Lana and Rusev. English tried to apologize, but Lana asked him to leave and when Rusev found her, she told him that she needed him out there and he wasn’t there for her: