WWE News: Highlights of Lio Rush’s NXT Debut, William Regal Consoles Johnny Gargano

– WWE posted highlights from Lio Rush’s NXT debut against the Velveteen Dream, while William Regal consoled Johnny Gargano after his loss. You can see both videos below. Rush came up short against The Velveteen Dream in a match that was made after Dream attacked Rush last week before his match with Aleister Black:

Meanwhile, Regal told Gargano after his loss to Andrade “Cien” Almas tonight that wrestling careers are full of losses, and the important thing is how you deal with those losses. Regal told Gargano that it’s not about him having a problem, and that there’s no disgrace in losing to an incredible competitor like Almas. Regal then says that Gargano will have the chance to prove just how good he is in two weeks: