WWE News: Highlights NXT Breakout Tournament match, Cameron Grimes Reacts to Win

July 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cameron Grimes NXT

– WWE has released a highlight video from the NXT Breakout Tournament match on this week’s episode of NXT. Cameron Grimes beat Isaiah Scott to make it to the second round:

– The company also released video of Grimes reacting to the win and where he goes from here. Grimes said Scott took work to beat, but work has never been a problem to him and he’s here to break out:

Cameron Grimes, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

