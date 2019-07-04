wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights NXT Breakout Tournament match, Cameron Grimes Reacts to Win
July 3, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a highlight video from the NXT Breakout Tournament match on this week’s episode of NXT. Cameron Grimes beat Isaiah Scott to make it to the second round:
– The company also released video of Grimes reacting to the win and where he goes from here. Grimes said Scott took work to beat, but work has never been a problem to him and he’s here to break out:
