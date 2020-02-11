WWE News: Highlights of Asuka vs. Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley Appearance, Ruby Riott Explains Liv Morgan Attack

– WWE released highlight videos of Becky Lynch’s match with Asuka and Rhea Ripley’s appearance from tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the clips below. Lynch defeated Asuka before being attacked by Shayna Baszler, while Ripley sought to get an answer from Charlotte about her WrestleMania challenge without success.

– WWE also posted the following video of Ruby Riott explaining her attack on Liv Morgan from last week’s Raw. Riott said that she was back to put Morgan “back in her place” and that she knew the “real Liv Morgan”: