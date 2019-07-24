wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights of Shawn Michaels on Miz TV, Jack Gallagher Promises Best Is Yet to Come
July 24, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a highlight video of Shawn Michaels appearing on Miz TV during Tuesday night’s episode of Smackdown. Michaels was initially advertised to do guest commentary but was instead used in the Miz TV segment and got dropped by a superkick from Dolph Ziggler:
– Jack Gallagher posted the following to Twitter after his recent match with Chad Gable on 205 Live got heavy praise:
The aim of performing at the highest level is not to be good just once, but to build upon each experience. As positive as the response to my contest against Mr Gable was, I assure you, the best of Jack Gallagher, and @WWE205Live, is still yet to come.
👑🐝🇬🇧#205Live pic.twitter.com/laaX835C9w
— Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) July 23, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins Raw Segment Originally Being Booked for Ricochet
- Joey Ryan Discusses Jim Cornette’s Criticism of Him, Recalls Mick Foley Pitching Taking His Penis Flip
- Jim Ross Says There Are No Great Heels in Wrestling Right Now
- Eric Bischoff Says All Reports About His Executive Director Job Are Wrong, Says It’ll Be a Process