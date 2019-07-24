wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights of Shawn Michaels on Miz TV, Jack Gallagher Promises Best Is Yet to Come

July 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shawn Michaels

– WWE has posted a highlight video of Shawn Michaels appearing on Miz TV during Tuesday night’s episode of Smackdown. Michaels was initially advertised to do guest commentary but was instead used in the Miz TV segment and got dropped by a superkick from Dolph Ziggler:

– Jack Gallagher posted the following to Twitter after his recent match with Chad Gable on 205 Live got heavy praise:

