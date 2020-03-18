wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights of Triple H’s SmackDown Commentary, Stock Rebounds
March 17, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a video featuring the best of Triple H’s commentary from last week’s Smackdown. The Game joined Michael Cole at the commentary booth, and you can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $32.74 on Tuesday, up $2.30 (7.56%) from the previous closing price. That’s a big rebound after the stock dropped over $5.00 yesterday, following the trend of the overall market. The market today was up 5.2% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- WrestleMania 36 Ticket Refund Details Announced
- WWE Reportedly Has MSG Event Scheduled for June 27
- Rumor on WrestleMania 36 Performance Center Plan to Satisfy Insurance Claims, WWE Allegedly Looking Into Postponing WM to June at MSG
- CM Punk, Paige, Sasha Banks & More Comment on WrestleMania Moving To Performance Center