WWE News: Highlights From Smackdown #1 Contender’s Match, Dark Match Before SD, Latest UpUpDownDown
– WWE has posted pics and video to Twitter from the Smackdown Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s match on this week’s episode. The New Day defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin to get a shot at the Usos at WWE Fastlane:
– Wrestling Inc reports that The Usos beat Rusev and Aiden English in the dark match before Smackdown.
– Here is the latest video from UpUpDownDown, with Luke Harper playing Gang Beasts in an episode that also features Konnor, Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa: