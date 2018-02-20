 

WWE News: Highlights From Smackdown #1 Contender’s Match, Dark Match Before SD, Latest UpUpDownDown

February 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo Smackdown’s

– WWE has posted pics and video to Twitter from the Smackdown Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s match on this week’s episode. The New Day defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin to get a shot at the Usos at WWE Fastlane:

Wrestling Inc reports that The Usos beat Rusev and Aiden English in the dark match before Smackdown.

– Here is the latest video from UpUpDownDown, with Luke Harper playing Gang Beasts in an episode that also features Konnor, Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa:

Smackdown, UpUpDownDown, WWE

