wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights of Tyler Breeze Debut on 205 Live, More 205 Live Highlights, Full Royal Rumble 2008 Match Video

January 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tyler Breeze WWE Main Event

– Tyler Breeze made his debut on last night’s WWE 205 Live and defeated Tony Nese. You can check out some highlights, photos, and clips of his debut below.

– Also on 205 Live, Lio Rush and Swerve Scott beat The Singhs. Ariya Daivari beat Jeff Brooks. Those highlight videos are available below.


– WWE released the full match video for the 2008 Royal Rumble. You can check out the full Rumble match in the player below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tyler Breeze, WWE, WWE 205 Live, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading