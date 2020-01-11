WWE News: Highlights of Tyler Breeze Debut on 205 Live, More 205 Live Highlights, Full Royal Rumble 2008 Match Video

– Tyler Breeze made his debut on last night’s WWE 205 Live and defeated Tony Nese. You can check out some highlights, photos, and clips of his debut below.

– Also on 205 Live, Lio Rush and Swerve Scott beat The Singhs. Ariya Daivari beat Jeff Brooks. Those highlight videos are available below.





– WWE released the full match video for the 2008 Royal Rumble. You can check out the full Rumble match in the player below.