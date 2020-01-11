wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights of Tyler Breeze Debut on 205 Live, More 205 Live Highlights, Full Royal Rumble 2008 Match Video
– Tyler Breeze made his debut on last night’s WWE 205 Live and defeated Tony Nese. You can check out some highlights, photos, and clips of his debut below.
HEY LOOK, IT'S TYLER!!!!!#205Live @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/NiMVVEAzB5
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2020
The MOST pretty. 😍😍😍 #205Live #TylerBreeze pic.twitter.com/1dbwP3WypN
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 11, 2020
.@MmmGorgeous is not impressed. #205Live @TonyNese pic.twitter.com/UhsymUAXEB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 11, 2020
.@TonyNese has @MmmGorgeous on DREAM STREET on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/91cIdpuJ68
— WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2020
He's not just good. He's GORGEOUS. #205live @MmmGorgeous @TonyNese pic.twitter.com/z6wr0ULlWF
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) January 11, 2020
#205Live is officially GORGEOUS.
Thanks, #PrincePretty! @MmmGorgeous pic.twitter.com/On1I2q2x5p
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) January 11, 2020
– Also on 205 Live, Lio Rush and Swerve Scott beat The Singhs. Ariya Daivari beat Jeff Brooks. Those highlight videos are available below.
– WWE released the full match video for the 2008 Royal Rumble. You can check out the full Rumble match in the player below.
