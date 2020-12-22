wrestling / News
WWE News: Historical Stat With The Miz for MITB, Charlotte & Asuka Pose With New Tag Titles, More Raw Video Highlights
– As previously noted, The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at TLC 2020. However, he failed to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The WWE Stats account noted that Miz is now the first Superstar in history to have both a successful and an unsuccessful cash-in for the Money in the Bank contract.
.@mikethemiz is now the only Superstar in @WWE history to have both a successful and an unsuccessful Money in the Bank contract cash-in. #WWETLC
— WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) December 21, 2020
– WWE released a new backstage video of Charlotte Flair and Asuka posing for a photoshoot with their newly won WWE Women’s tag team titles. They won the belts from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Sunday’s TLC 2020. You can view that clip here:
– WWE released more Raw video highlights for last night’s show. You can check out those clips and highlights below:
