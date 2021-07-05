WWE News: ‘Hollywood’ Steve Austin Cuts Promo Hyping Broken Skull Sessions With Kevin Nash, Ronda Rousey Teaches Double Lapel Grip, Booker T A&E Biography Clip

– WWE Network released a tweet with a video of “Hollywood” Steve Austin cutting a promo to hype both nWo Week and his upcoming interview with Kevin Nash on Broken Skull Sessions. You can watch the video below.

– In the newest YouTube video, Ronda Rousey focuses on teaching the double lapel grip. Here’s the description for the video:

Ronda shows off how to do the double lapel grip, a great “gateway grip” that can lead you to other positions—as long as you strike within 3-5 seconds of applying it.

– A&E added a clip on its YouTube channel looking at Booker T’s Biography and his journey from prison to wrestling fame.