WWE News: Honorary Member Added To Toxic Attraction, NXT 2.0 Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump

February 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, NXT announcer McKenzie Mitchell asked to be part of Toxic Attraction and so she was made an honorary fourth member of the group by Mandy Rose.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online featuring Titus O’Neil, Damian Priest and the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons.

