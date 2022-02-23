wrestling / News
WWE News: Honorary Member Added To Toxic Attraction, NXT 2.0 Highlights, This Week’s Episode of The Bump
February 23, 2022 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, NXT announcer McKenzie Mitchell asked to be part of Toxic Attraction and so she was made an honorary fourth member of the group by Mandy Rose.
@WWE_MandyRose make me the 4th member?! 🤩😬 https://t.co/SnxyqBLcbp
— McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) February 23, 2022
Ur in!😘 https://t.co/30STAv6hNB
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) February 23, 2022
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online featuring Titus O’Neil, Damian Priest and the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons.
