wrestling / News
WWE News: Horsewomen Compete Following Monday’s Raw, Authors of Pain Go On the Attack (Video)
September 24, 2019 | Posted by
– The Horsewomen did battle following this week’s episode of Raw in a tag team match. Wrestling Inc reports that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley following Monday’s episode.
Bayley & Sasha vs Becky & Charlotte on #RAW pic.twitter.com/AERm4tKzpn
— BayleyMedia LOYAL™️ FAN ACCOUNT (@BayleyPamBayley) September 24, 2019
– WWE posted the following video of the Authors of Pain teasing their return on Raw. The video features footage of the two attacking Heath Slater and No Way Jose:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So
- Eric Bischoff Speculates on Why Kevin Sullivan Hasn’t Booked for Wrestling Since WCW
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Considering Downsizing to a Regional Promotion During 1990s
- Fans Angry With FOX Sports Broadcaster Comparing Rey Mysterio to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre