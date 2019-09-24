wrestling / News

WWE News: Horsewomen Compete Following Monday's Raw, Authors of Pain Go On the Attack (Video)

September 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Bayley Smackdown Live

– The Horsewomen did battle following this week’s episode of Raw in a tag team match. Wrestling Inc reports that Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley following Monday’s episode.

– WWE posted the following video of the Authors of Pain teasing their return on Raw. The video features footage of the two attacking Heath Slater and No Way Jose:

