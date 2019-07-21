wrestling / News

WWE News: Hulk Hogan Imagines Raw Reunion Stars Taking Over WWE, Miz Hypes Miz & Mrs. Marathon

July 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan WWE Raw

– Hulk Hogan was waxing philosophical early Sunday morning, as he imagined what would happen if the Raw Reunion stars took over WWE. Hogan, who is set to appear at Monday’s show, was inspired by the horizon and shared his deep thought on the topic:

– The Miz posted to Twitter to promote USA Network’s Miz & Mrs. marathon. The marathon is airing right now to promote the show’s return on Tuesday night:

Hulk Hogan, Miz and Mrs., RAW Reunion, WWE

