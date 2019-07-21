wrestling / News
WWE News: Hulk Hogan Imagines Raw Reunion Stars Taking Over WWE, Miz Hypes Miz & Mrs. Marathon
– Hulk Hogan was waxing philosophical early Sunday morning, as he imagined what would happen if the Raw Reunion stars took over WWE. Hogan, who is set to appear at Monday’s show, was inspired by the horizon and shared his deep thought on the topic:
For some reason, I saw this last night I thought of the #RawReunion,brother ,the red/yellow/black color scheme made my mind kick start with a crazy thought,what if the Reunion Superstars got together and said enough is enough and just took over the whole WWE and Ruled4 Life. HH pic.twitter.com/LyHjZiy9ac
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 21, 2019
– The Miz posted to Twitter to promote USA Network’s Miz & Mrs. marathon. The marathon is airing right now to promote the show’s return on Tuesday night:
Anybody else watching the #MizAndMrs Marathon on @USA_Network RIGHT NOW? You should be. Preparing you for all new episodes of @MizandMrsTV starting this Tuesday at 10:30pm.
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 21, 2019
