WWE News: Hulk Hogan Merchandise Available at WWE Shop, Stock Dips

– WWE has added new Hulk Hogan merchandise to their online store ahead of his return to WWE TV at Crown Jewel. The company has added Hulkamania shirts in the classic red or yellow, available in a variety of sizes.

Hogan returns to TV as the host for tomorrow’s Crown Jewel on the WWE Network.

– WWE’s stock closed at $71.74 on Thursday, down $0.85 (1.17%) from the previous closing price.