WWE News: Hulk Hogan In New Hidden Gem, WWE Now on Daniel Bryan’s WWE Title Plan, Latest Music Power 10

December 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Network Hidden Gems Collection

– WWE’s latest Hidden Gem features Hulk Hogan in an AWA classic. You can see a clip below of Hogan and Tito Santana facing Ken Patera and Bobby Duncum at AWA Christmas Night on December 25th, 1982:

– Here is the latest WWE Now video, looking at Daniel Bryan‘s to change up the design of the WWE Championship:

– WWE released the latest WWE Music Power 10 on the WWE Network, which is described as follows:

“WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new November 2018 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances from all of WWE!”

