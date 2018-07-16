wrestling / News
WWE News: Hulk Hogan Not Involved With WWE Campaign, Andrade Almas Calls Out Roster, Shinsuke Nakamura Reacts To Randy Orton’s Return
– Earlier today, WWE posted a video of Hulk Hogan introducing the Superstars of Hope campaign, then deleted it. Wrestling Inc reports that the video was from 2015 and in spite of rumors to the contrary, Hogan is not involved with a new iteration of the campaign. The annual campaign runs during Wrestlemania season. Hogan has not signed a new deal with WWE, even after his reinstatement to the Hall of Fame.
– WWE posted a video of Shinsuke Nakamura reacting to his United States title win and the return of Randy Orton last night.
– Both Sin Cara and Andrade Almas reacted to their match last night at Extreme Rules.
You can win a match by cheating, but how can you enjoy a win that you don’t even deserve?
.
I would prefer to fail with honor than to win by cheating.
.
I will win. Not immediately. But definitely. 👊🏼#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/HG7OOwn0wR
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) July 16, 2018
Who’s next??? J.H , NAKA, Rusev, D.B , A.J. WHO!!!!!! https://t.co/SjXyJe8SdO
— Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) July 16, 2018
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) July 16, 2018