WWE News: Hulk Hogan Not Involved With WWE Campaign, Andrade Almas Calls Out Roster, Shinsuke Nakamura Reacts To Randy Orton’s Return

– Earlier today, WWE posted a video of Hulk Hogan introducing the Superstars of Hope campaign, then deleted it. Wrestling Inc reports that the video was from 2015 and in spite of rumors to the contrary, Hogan is not involved with a new iteration of the campaign. The annual campaign runs during Wrestlemania season. Hogan has not signed a new deal with WWE, even after his reinstatement to the Hall of Fame.

– WWE posted a video of Shinsuke Nakamura reacting to his United States title win and the return of Randy Orton last night.

– Both Sin Cara and Andrade Almas reacted to their match last night at Extreme Rules.