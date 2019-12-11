wrestling / News

WWE News: Hulk Hogan Reacts to nWo Hall of Fame Reveal, Kofi Kingston Gives Back in Chicago

December 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Hulk Hogan took to Twitter to comment on the nWo being announced as headliners for the 2020 Hall of Fame. As previously reported, the stable is joining Batista as headliners for next year’s Hall. Hogan posted:

– WWE posted the following video of Kofi Kingston teaming with Cricket Wireless to help the Salvation Army of Chicago last month:

