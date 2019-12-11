wrestling / News
WWE News: Hulk Hogan Reacts to nWo Hall of Fame Reveal, Kofi Kingston Gives Back in Chicago
December 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Hulk Hogan took to Twitter to comment on the nWo being announced as headliners for the 2020 Hall of Fame. As previously reported, the stable is joining Batista as headliners for next year’s Hall. Hogan posted:
Very grateful that the four original nWo members HollyWood, Big Kev,X and Scott are getting inducted to the WWE HOF. We are not coming back to take over and change the business again,we are just coming back to celebrate our run ,get inducted and party NWO style at Wrestlemania.HH pic.twitter.com/vsawmt8bBn
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 9, 2019
– WWE posted the following video of Kofi Kingston teaming with Cricket Wireless to help the Salvation Army of Chicago last month:
