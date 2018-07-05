WWE News: Hulk Hogan Recalls Planning WrestleMania III Match, Finn Balor & Baron Corbin Continue Twitter Feud

– Hulk Hogan spoke with Sports Illustrated and discussed planning out his WrestleMania III match without telling Andre the Giant. Hogan told the outlet that he wrote the match out but didn’t inform Andre, because the late Hall of Famer was opposed to doing that kind of thing.

“I’d been on Andre’s bad side before, and I did not want Andre to know I wrote a bunch of notes about the match because that went against everything Andre believed in,” Hogan said. “That went against our art form. I wrote it down to give Vince an idea of what we’d do; we argue, he throws a punch, I block it, hit him with two, go for the slam, then he slams me once, slams me twice, stands on my back, and I’m thinking, ‘Holy s**t, he’s doing exactly what I wrote down.’ It really caught me off-guard.”

He added, “The only thing I told Vince was, ‘Brother, I can write this match out.’ I don’t normally do it, because it’s normally all instinct. I listen to the crowd, I listen with my heart, and I listen to what the people want. I never talk about the match like a lot of these guys do, because sometimes when they talk about the match, it doesn’t work but they keep doing what they talked about. I said to Vince, ‘I wrote this down simply to give you a base if you need to talk with Andre about anything. But if you show him what I wrote down, I’m dead.’ If Vince had showed Andre that I wrote the match out, he was going to have a red-and-yellow blood spot in the middle of the ring.”

– Finn Balor and Baron Corbin continued their Twitter feud, as they fired shots at each other ahead of their match at Extreme Rules on July 15th. You can see their exchange below:

I know exactly who I’m taking to…

a guy that was getting release from football teams while I was winning WRESTLING tournaments in Japan #BOSJ https://t.co/7Ebcxs8azo — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) July 4, 2018

That’s as impressive to me as winning an over 40 church basketball league mvp award. It took you 10 years to get to the WWE, me I made a phone call. When i am done with you 205 will be waiting. You will fit in much better. https://t.co/j3RUvlm4mM — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 4, 2018