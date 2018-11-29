Quantcast

 

WWE News: Hulk Hogan Represents Company at March of Dimes Event, NXT Taping Dark Match

November 29, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart represented WWE at a March of Dimes event in New York City this week. As you can see below via Twitter, the twso were at the charity’s 35th Annual Sports Luncheon on Tuesday along with several WWE executives. The event took place on Giving Tuesday and raised $1.3 million for the fight against birth defects, infant mortality and premature birth:

Wrestling Inc reports that Luke Menzies defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail in the dark match before the NXT tapings on Wednesday.

