WWE News: Hulk Hogan Represents Company at March of Dimes Event, NXT Taping Dark Match

– Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart represented WWE at a March of Dimes event in New York City this week. As you can see below via Twitter, the twso were at the charity’s 35th Annual Sports Luncheon on Tuesday along with several WWE executives. The event took place on Giving Tuesday and raised $1.3 million for the fight against birth defects, infant mortality and premature birth:

Whatcha gonna do when the @WWE and Hulkamania run wild with @MarchofDimes? Well, we’ll help raise over $1,000,000 to help moms and babies, brother! It was a great day in New York with the maniacs. HH https://t.co/XgObsQKp9G — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 27, 2018

Proud to have @WWE legend @HulkHogan among our esteemed guests and presenters at the March of Dimes #SportsLuncheonNY. Thanks to the generosity of the sports & media communities, today’s event will raise over $1M to help us tackle the biggest health threats to moms and babies. pic.twitter.com/MwmpTcnyaf — March of Dimes (@MarchofDimes) November 27, 2018

What better way to spend #GivingTuesday than at the @MarchofDimes #SportsLuncheonNY? @WWE is proud to be a sponsor this year and help raise money for a good cause. pic.twitter.com/Xza4KBqoai — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) November 27, 2018

What a #GivingTuesday! My husband @CowherCBS was one of the celebrity guests at the @MarchofDimes Sports Luncheon and @nyjets icon #JoeNamath received the Sports Legend Award! Plus, I met @HulkHogan with some of the lovely ladies from @CBSSports! Donate: https://t.co/1cwLl5aZke pic.twitter.com/o20zx8v7XM — *Queen V* (@theQueenV) November 27, 2018

– Wrestling Inc reports that Luke Menzies defeated Mansoor Al-Shehail in the dark match before the NXT tapings on Wednesday.