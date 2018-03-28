 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Hulk Hogan Says He’ll Watch WrestleMania From The Beach, Big E. On His Bad Gimmick Idea

March 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan Hulk Hogan’s

– Hulk Hogan says he’ll be watching WrestleMania, but not from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. When asked by a fan if he would be watching the PPV, Hogan — who is reportedly in talks about a potential WWE return — said he’d be watching from “the beach” via the WWE Network:

– Big E. posted to Twitter recalling a terrible idea he had for a gimmick when he first signed with WWE:

article topics :

Big E., Hulk Hogan, WrestleMania 34, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading