WWE News: Hulk Hogan Says He’ll Watch WrestleMania From The Beach, Big E. On His Bad Gimmick Idea
– Hulk Hogan says he’ll be watching WrestleMania, but not from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. When asked by a fan if he would be watching the PPV, Hogan — who is reportedly in talks about a potential WWE return — said he’d be watching from “the beach” via the WWE Network:
yes sir I will be on the beach watching Wrestlemania on the WWE network brother HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 27, 2018
– Big E. posted to Twitter recalling a terrible idea he had for a gimmick when he first signed with WWE:
Almost 9 years ago, when I got signed, my very first pitch was to be a wrestling postal worker named Mel Mann. Shockingly, it was shot down.
— ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) March 28, 2018