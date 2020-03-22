WWE News: Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter Rewatch WrestleMania VII Match, ESPN Showcases Top Matches of WrestleMania 30, Edge vs. Rey Mysterio Royal Rumble Match

– A new WWE Playback video is out featuring Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter rewatching their WrestleMania VII main event match from 1991. You can check out that WWE Playback video below.

– ESPN released an article overlooking the top matches for WrestleMania 30. As noted, ESPN is going to air the 2014 event on Sunday, March 22, at 7 p.m. ET.

– WWE released the full match video featuring Edge vs. Rey Mysterio from Royal Rumble 2008. You can watch the full match video below.