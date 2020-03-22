wrestling / News

WWE News: Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter Rewatch WrestleMania VII Match, ESPN Showcases Top Matches of WrestleMania 30, Edge vs. Rey Mysterio Royal Rumble Match

March 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania VII WWE

– A new WWE Playback video is out featuring Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter rewatching their WrestleMania VII main event match from 1991. You can check out that WWE Playback video below.

ESPN released an article overlooking the top matches for WrestleMania 30. As noted, ESPN is going to air the 2014 event on Sunday, March 22, at 7 p.m. ET.

– WWE released the full match video featuring Edge vs. Rey Mysterio from Royal Rumble 2008. You can watch the full match video below.

