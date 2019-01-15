WWE News: Humberto Carillo Debuts on 205 Live, TJ Perkins Gets New Tattoo

– Humberto Carillo made his debut on this week’s episode of 205 Live, answering an open challenge from Buddy Murphy. Carillo came down to the ring to accept the challenge and battled Murphy in a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful effort to defeat the Cruiserweight Champion. You can see a clip of the match below, as well as Drake Maverick announcing that Carillo has joined the brand.

Carillo was initially announced as part of the Worlds Collide tournament but quickly replaced with a “Superstar to Be Named” as they didn’t want to spoil Carillo’s debut.

– TJ Perkins posted to Twitter noting that he got a new tattoo, and joking about what it says: