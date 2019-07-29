WWE News: Humberto Carrillo Gets Married Over the Weekend, Drake Maverick Promises ‘Something Drastic’ For RAW, Preview For Tonight’s WWE Ride Along

– 205 Live roster member Humberto Carrillo got married over the weekend in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. His new wife Tania revealed the news on Instagram.

– In a post on Twitter, Drake Maverick promised ‘something drastic’ in order to get back the 24/7 title tonight on RAW. He also informed everyone that he has yet to consummate his marriage.

– There will be a new episode of Ride Along tonight after RAW on the WWE Network. WWE has released a clip featuring Ricochet and Aleister Black.