WWE News: Humberto Carrillo Gets Married Over the Weekend, Drake Maverick Promises ‘Something Drastic’ For RAW, Preview For Tonight’s WWE Ride Along
– 205 Live roster member Humberto Carrillo got married over the weekend in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. His new wife Tania revealed the news on Instagram.
Mr. & Mrs. Ayer me casé legalmente con mi mejor amigo, mi compañero de aventuras y tristezas, y no pudo ser mejor, una cena pequeña solo nuestras familias y llena de detalles que nos encantan, te amo eternamente mi @humberto_wwe ❤️ #civilwedding #mrandmrs #esposos #wedding #weddingdress
– In a post on Twitter, Drake Maverick promised ‘something drastic’ in order to get back the 24/7 title tonight on RAW. He also informed everyone that he has yet to consummate his marriage.
UPDATE: Something “truly drastic” indeed is going to happen on #RAW tonight @RonKillings
Still yet to consummate my marriage.#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/QT6BzgR0KX
– There will be a new episode of Ride Along tonight after RAW on the WWE Network. WWE has released a clip featuring Ricochet and Aleister Black.
.@KingRicochet and @WWEAleister recall going hard for 11 days straight on an all new WWE #RideAlong, streaming TONIGHT after #Raw on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/emfIMA0E5A
