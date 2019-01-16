WWE News: Humberto Carrillo Reacts To Joining 205 Live, WWE Stars Praise Match Between Rey Mysterio and Andrade

– WWE has released a new video in which Humberto Carrillo reacts to Drake Maverick adding him to the 205 Live roster and the upcoming Worlds Collide tournament during Royal Rumble weekend. Carrillo accepted an open challenge from cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy, but ended up losing to him.

– After last night’s episode of Smackdown Live, Sami Zayn and other WWE stars had a lot of praise for the match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade. You can see their social media reactions below.

Man, I LOVED Andrade vs. Mysterio. The pacing, story, athleticism, execution – everything was on point. They created genuine excitement. I hope to tear it up with these both these guys at some point. Much Respect @reymysterio @AndradeCienWWE#SDLive — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 16, 2019

no tweet can do justice to how great that was. andrade vs rey. just wow #SDLive — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) January 16, 2019