wrestling / News

WWE News: Humberto Carrillo Reacts To Joining 205 Live, WWE Stars Praise Match Between Rey Mysterio and Andrade

January 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Humberto Carillo

– WWE has released a new video in which Humberto Carrillo reacts to Drake Maverick adding him to the 205 Live roster and the upcoming Worlds Collide tournament during Royal Rumble weekend. Carrillo accepted an open challenge from cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy, but ended up losing to him.

– After last night’s episode of Smackdown Live, Sami Zayn and other WWE stars had a lot of praise for the match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade. You can see their social media reactions below.

article topics :

Humberto Carrillo, Smackdown Live, Joseph Lee


Loading...

Spotlights

loading




More Stories

loading