wrestling / News

WWE News: Hype Video for Randy Orton vs. Triple H, Carmella Appearing On People TV Tomorrow

May 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Randy Orton

– WWE has released a video hyping the match between Randy Orton and Triple H at WWE Super Showdown on June 7.

– Carmella will appear on People TV’s Reality Check series to promote her Capo Cagna wine brand tomorrow.

