wrestling / News
WWE News: Hype Video for Randy Orton vs. Triple H, Carmella Appearing On People TV Tomorrow
May 22, 2019
– WWE has released a video hyping the match between Randy Orton and Triple H at WWE Super Showdown on June 7.
– Carmella will appear on People TV’s Reality Check series to promote her Capo Cagna wine brand tomorrow.
So excited for tomorrow!! I’ll be on @peopletv Reality Check talking all things Capo Cagna and of course there’s gonna be some gossip! 🙊 Stay tuned!! 🥂🍾
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) May 22, 2019
