wrestling / News

WWE News: ID Talent Will Be Revealed at This Weekend’s Memphis Wrestling Show, Bianca Belair Chats With No-Contest Wrestling, Playlist Showcases the Road to The Bloodline WarGames Match

November 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE ID Logo, Rob Van Dam Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that this weekend’s edition of Memphis Wrestling on TrillerTV will reveal a new WWE ID talent.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair joined No-Contest Wrestling ahead of Survivor Series. You can check out the full episode below:

– WWE Playlist showcased the road to The Bloodline WarGames Match at Survivor Series:

