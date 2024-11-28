wrestling / News
WWE News: ID Talent Will Be Revealed at This Weekend’s Memphis Wrestling Show, Bianca Belair Chats With No-Contest Wrestling, Playlist Showcases the Road to The Bloodline WarGames Match

– PWInsider reports that this weekend’s edition of Memphis Wrestling on TrillerTV will reveal a new WWE ID talent.
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair joined No-Contest Wrestling ahead of Survivor Series. You can check out the full episode below:
– WWE Playlist showcased the road to The Bloodline WarGames Match at Survivor Series:
