WWE News: Identity of Akira Tozawa’s 205 Live Opponent, Rusev Comments on Smackdown Win, Daniel Bryan & Mike Jackson Continue to Argue on Twitter

– On last night’s WWE 205 Live, Akira Tozawa defeated local wrestler Steve Irby. According to wrestlinginc.com, Irby is independent wrestler Joey Lynch, who is a student and wrestles for Heath Slater’s “Face 2 Face” wrestling school.

– Rusev commented on his win on last night’s WWE Smackdown, and also commented on Sunday’s MITB match…

– Yesterday, Daniel Bryan stated that he could beat Mike Jackson (the man who beat CM Punk) on the ground if he were allowed to fight in the UFC. They posted the following on twitter…