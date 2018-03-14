wrestling / News
WWE News: Identity of Jack Gallagher’s 205 Live Opponent, Nia Jax Reacts to Alexa Bliss’ Comments From raw
March 14, 2018 | Posted by
– According to wrestlinginc.com, Jack Gallagher’s opponent on last night’s WWE 205 Live was Joey O’Riley of Zero1 USA. He used the name Murphy Myers. Here are highlights from the match…
– Nia Jax posted the following on Twitter, reacting to Alexa Bliss’ negative words towards her on Monday’s Raw. On the show, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James were caught talking trash about her backstage…
The harshest words will build the strongest armor to help you defeat the most evil of forces and take what's most precious to them.
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) March 13, 2018