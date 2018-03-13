 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Identity of Nia Jax’s Raw Opponent, New John Cena Auto Geek, New Samir Singh Rehab Video

March 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Nia Jax WWE Raw

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Nia Jax defeated local competitor “Joan King.” According to wrestlinginc.com, King is local wrestler Shayla Hyde, who goes by the name The Wicked Witch. She posted the following on Twitter…

– Below is the latest rehab clip from Samir Singh, who has been out of action since January due to a torn ACL…

– Here is a new episode of John Cena’s Auto Geek…

